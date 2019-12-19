#SimonPaley #PerrialJeanNyodog who had run the company since 1999. The new Director General was the Commercial Director of LA SNH (National Hydrocarbons Company) It should be remembered that #PerrialJeanNyodog has been praised several times for his managerial and leadership performances.
Cameroon: Hydrocarbons. Cameroonian company TRADEX S.A. has a new Managing Director
- Thursday, Dec 19 2019
- Business
- Concord Newsdesk
