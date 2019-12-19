Ambazonia Struggle For Independence: French Minister Says His Country is Monitoring Situation Keenly

France's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian has said his country will continue to keep an eye on the current socio-political crises, going on in the West African nation.

He was responding to questions at the French National Assembly, on Tuesday, where French MP, Sebastien Nadot questioned what France was doing to address humanitarian concerns in the country.

Le Drian said his country was not interested in publishing releases but go to the ground to get first hand information on what is happening. “France is concerned about the situation in Cameroon.

It is not satisfied with making declarations, including at the Security Council. But France goes there. At the request of the President, I went to Cameroon a month ago.", he replied.