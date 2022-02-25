Breaking News
Russia launches military operation in Ukraine’s Donbass region
Senegal: Turkish President Loses Security Chief During Stadium Inauguration
Senegal inaugurates it's new 50,000 seater stadium in a colourful ceremony
Trigger Happy Police Officer Executes Two Business Men In Bamenda After Scuffle
French Soldiers Arrested On Suspicion of Assassination Attempt on Central African Republic (CAR) President
Russia launches military operation in Ukraine’s Donbass region

Russia launches military operation in Ukraine’s Donbass region

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a “special military ...
Senegal: Turkish President Loses Security Chief During Stadium Inauguration

Senegal: Turkish President Loses Security Chief During Stadium Inauguration

Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdogan cut short his Africa trip on ...
Senegal inaugurates it's new 50,000 seater stadium in a colourful ceremony

Senegal inaugurates it's new 50,000 seater stadium in a colourful ceremony

African football legends hit the pitch yesterday in Dakar to ...
Trigger Happy Police Officer Executes Two Business Men In Bamenda After Scuffle

Trigger Happy Police Officer Executes Two Business Men In Bamenda After Scuffle

Mr Talla Ibrahim the owner of Mawa hotel located at mile 6 Nkwen in ...
French Soldiers Arrested On Suspicion of Assassination Attempt on Central African Republic (CAR) President

French Soldiers Arrested On Suspicion of Assassination Attempt on Central African Republic (CAR) President

Police in the Central African Republic have detained four French ...
Newly Appointed Ambazonian President, Dr. Emmanuel Tita Resigns

Newly Appointed Ambazonian President, Dr. Emmanuel Tita Resigns

Dr. Tita Emmanuel, the president of the faction of the Interim ...
UN -Cameroon: UN opens a two-day training of Law Enforcement on Human Rights

UN -Cameroon: UN opens a two-day training of Law Enforcement on Human Rights

UN Human Rights office in Central Africa opens a two-day training of ...

Trending Now

Hide Main content block

Headlines

cache/resized/134adc2b2a03e7ac81d839f506726e7f.jpg
Russia launches military operation in Ukraine’s Donbass region
0

Business

cache/resized/6aa337a3f1f7aaa8a56b3e252e1dfbdd.jpg
60,000km road linking Mombasa to Lagos( Kenya-Nigeria) to be constructed by African Union
0

Sports

cache/resized/aa15582db45a56b3d92c15d3b74dc3f3.jpg
Champions League: UEFA withdraws the final from St. Petersburg as reaction to the Ukraine war
0

Anglophone Crisis

cache/resized/25b097ea68a8d577a3de2912aa0c01f7.jpg
International Crisis Group report: Role of Women in Cameroon’s Anglophone Conflict sidelined
0

Local

cache/resized/2703dbdc918c3f3dfd172b2aa632160c.jpg
Trigger Happy Police Officer Executes Two Business Men In Bamenda After Scuffle
0

Health

cache/resized/d79b90a19d155759b3d4aaf932f60bfb.jpg
Bamenda National Polytechnic Hosts Health Personnel Training Examinations
0

Featured Videos

No data displayed on the module. Please check some parameters in the module settings again!

Cameroon Concord is a leading international online publication that covers Cameroon news, Africa with particularly interest in the Sub Saharan region. We report about world politics, business, science and technology, sports including arts and culture

Chat with us

Share your news with us. If you have a local story or image you would like to share with Cameroon Concord, use our live chat here to connect with us. Alternatively, you can connect with us through our email and WhatsApp accounts.
Please note that we check, edit / moderate all stories we receive prior to publication.
Additionally, you should have rights / permissions to anything you share with Cameroon Concord.

We use cookies to improve our website. Cookies used for the essential operation of this site have already been set. For more information visit our Cookie policy. I accept cookies from this site. Agree