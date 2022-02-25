Headlines
-
Senegal: Turkish President Loses Security Chief During Stadium Inauguration
Wednesday, 23 February 2022
-
Senegal inaugurates it's new 50,000 seater stadium in a colourful ceremony
Wednesday, 23 February 2022
-
Trigger Happy Police Officer Executes Two Business Men In Bamenda After Scuffle
Wednesday, 23 February 2022
-
French Soldiers Arrested On Suspicion of Assassination Attempt on Central African Republic (CAR) President
Tuesday, 22 February 2022
Business
-
The European Investment Bank (EIB) approves XAF7.8 bln credit line for Cameroonian SMEs
Monday, 21 February 2022
-
Cameroon: Government to issue bank cards to dedicated civil servants
Thursday, 17 February 2022
-
Cameroon’s 2022 road maintenance budget set at XAF41.479 billion
Thursday, 17 February 2022
-
Embezzlement: Cameroon authorities drag Pamol and CDC managers to court
Thursday, 03 February 2022
Sports
-
Football: Finals of the Bamenda pre-season solidarity tournament.
Tuesday, 22 February 2022
-
Cameroonian Elvis Nsabila beats hundreds to win the 27th Mount Cameroon race
Monday, 21 February 2022
-
Yaounde: Olembe Stadium stampede victims laid to rest without the promised support from authorities
Monday, 21 February 2022
-
Court findings rule Samuel Eto’o as father of a 22 year old lady in Spain
Friday, 18 February 2022
Anglophone Crisis
-
Newly Appointed Ambazonian President, Dr. Emmanuel Tita Resigns
Tuesday, 22 February 2022
-
Ambazonia Looses General Ebube In Fierce Battle With Biya Forces
Thursday, 17 February 2022
-
Southen Cameroons: Rival Amba Groups Clash After Samuel Sako's Impeachment
Thursday, 17 February 2022
-
Anglophone Crises: Clashes in Bui leave many dead or injured
Thursday, 03 February 2022
Local
-
Yaounde hosts workshop on the use of digital technology in times of crisis and COVID-19
Tuesday, 22 February 2022
-
Rev. Aloysius Fondong Abangalo appointed bishop of the Diocese of Mamfe
Tuesday, 22 February 2022
-
Bangante-West Region: Ghastly Accident claims 5 lives
Tuesday, 22 February 2022
-
Buea-Cameroon: Battle Of The Barbers Africa 2022 Edition registration launched
Monday, 21 February 2022
Health
-
Cameroon: Cholera outbreak declared in parts of South West and Littoral region
Saturday, 05 February 2022
-
Diabetes can be controlled. But there’s no medicine for some people who need it.
Saturday, 05 February 2022
-
African Development Bank approves EUR 88 million loan to Cameroon to finance COVID-19 response
Tuesday, 07 July 2020
-
Cameroon: The Garoua Regional Hospital to become operational in December.
Tuesday, 20 March 2018