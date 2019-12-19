!DOCTYPE html>
All for Joomla All for Webmasters

 

Cameroon: Former Indomitable Lions player Jeremi Njitap donates school to government

(0 votes)
Thursday, Dec 19 2019
Sports|f6be11
Cameroon: Former Indomitable Lions player Jeremi Njitap donates school to government

Former Footballer of the Indomitable Lions of CAMEROON GEREMI NJITAP has just donated to the State of CAMEROON a school of 8 classrooms, a library and a computer room .

The school situated in Batoufam in the West region of Cameroon has now become now public institution.

More in this category: « Cameroon says Olembe stadium near completion
Concord Newsdesk

A plea from Cameroon Concord........

Thank you for reading our magazine, we have a plea to ask you our readers. Over the last two years, hits on our articles have been climbing, we have had an increase in clicks and also a broader reading audience on our social media channels.Our readers have been writing to us requestion for news updates from Cameroon/Southern Cameroons. We have as well been trying to give you the best we can, however, we are short of finances to recruit reporters to carry on independent and investigative journalism which takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. We are therefore pleading on you to support our efforts for this platform to be able to keep up the good work we are doing.

For as little as €1, you can support Cameroon Concord– and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

 

Website: www.cameroon-concord.com Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Share your views on this article

Latest from Concord Newsdesk

Headlines On Cameroonian English Tabloids

Modern Villa For Sale in Yaounde Cameroon

Cameroon Concord  is an online publication covering and reporting on  local and world news, sports, entertainment, politics, business, and religious news. Serving Cameroonians .

Newsletter

 

Get the latest news and information delivered directly to your inbox by subscribing to our news alerts.

ADVERTISE

Top
We use cookies to improve our website. By continuing to use this website, you are giving consent to cookies being used. More details…