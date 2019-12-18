Patrick Ekema and the ultimate triumph of buffoonery

Alive, erstwhile Buea Mayor, Patrick Ekema never erected self-aggrandizing edifices to assuage his inflated ego and flamboyant imaginary self-concept. In death, his paymasters decided to elevate him to a Greek god. and thoughtlessly gave him the sobriquet of Hercules; which to all intents and purposes, vilifies Ekema's memory.

Whoever dreamt up this obnoxious idea, is obviously ignorant of the history of Hercules. Chinua Achebe once said; no man however great ever won judgment against his own people; and even if you do, your people will still say you betrayed them.