Patrick Ekema and the ultimate triumph of buffoonery

!DOCTYPE html>
All for Joomla All for Webmasters

 

Headlines
Cameroon: Former Minister Ordered To Pay Back Looted Public Funds
Dec 19, 2019

Cameroon: Former Minister Ordered To Pay Back Looted Public Funds

The former Minister of Water and Energy appeared at the Special Criminal Court ...
Headlines
Ambazonia Struggle For Independence: French Minister Says His Country is Monitoring Situation Keenly
Dec 19, 2019

Ambazonia Struggle For Independence: French Minister Says His Country is Monitoring Situation Keenly

 France's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian has said his country ...
Sports
Cameroon: Former Indomitable Lions player Jeremi Njitap donates school to government
Dec 19, 2019

Cameroon: Former Indomitable Lions player Jeremi Njitap donates school to government

Former Footballer of the Indomitable Lions of CAMEROON GEREMI NJITAP has just ...
Politics
THE CURRENT STATE OF THE SWISS PROCESS AS FLAWED. ONLY ADHERENCE TO DUE PROCESS AND ITS STANDARDIZATION WILL MAKE IT CREDIBLE
Dec 19, 2019

THE CURRENT STATE OF THE SWISS PROCESS AS FLAWED. ONLY ADHERENCE TO DUE PROCESS AND ITS STANDARDIZATION WILL MAKE IT CREDIBLE

Dr. Cho Ayaba while responding to the recent  United Nations Security Council ...
Local
Cameroon: Gunmen attack Supermont truck
Dec 19, 2019

Cameroon: Gunmen attack Supermont truck

Unidentified gunmen have attacked a truck belonging to Cameroon's mineral water ...
Politics
Ambazonia Crisis: Switzerland drops out of mediation
Dec 18, 2019

Ambazonia Crisis: Switzerland drops out of mediation

Switzerland is reported to have abandoned its mediation efforts between the ...
Headlines
English-speaking villages are burning in Cameroon
Dec 18, 2019

English-speaking villages are burning in Cameroon

"For now there is only a bloody equilibrium. Separatist militias cannot take ...
Headlines
Cameroon: Senator Mbella Moki calls for withdrawal of Bilingualism bill
Dec 18, 2019

Cameroon: Senator Mbella Moki calls for withdrawal of Bilingualism bill

CPDM Senator Mbella Moki Charles has called for the withdrawal of the bill on ...
Local
Cameroon: Armed men do away with huge sums of money from Yaounde Cathedral
Dec 18, 2019

Cameroon: Armed men do away with huge sums of money from Yaounde Cathedral

Report says two unidentified armed men have reportedly made away with huge sums ...
Politics
Cameroon: Biya orders 500 translators to be recruited
Dec 18, 2019

Cameroon: Biya orders 500 translators to be recruited

...
Politics
Anglophone Crisis Cameroon: What is the UN up to
Dec 18, 2019

Anglophone Crisis Cameroon: What is the UN up to

UNO sensitises citizens on new state of Cameroon The United Nations Secretary ...
Headlines
Cameroon: The full text of Biya's rambling monologue on the Anglophone crisis
Sep 11, 2019

Cameroon: The full text of Biya's rambling monologue on the Anglophone crisis

It is hard to even comprehend Biya's stream of consciousness as he vacillated ...
Politics
Cameroon English Language Newspaper Publishers Association- CENPA Shares Gov't Bribes to Publish Biased Reports!
Sep 2, 2019

Cameroon English Language Newspaper Publishers Association- CENPA Shares Gov't Bribes to Publish Biased Reports!

Read the below post leaked from the CENPA forum by a member who is disgusted at ...
Politics
Sisiku AyukTabe and 09 Others Vs Cameroun: Trial or Judicial Thuggery?
Apr 12, 2019

Sisiku AyukTabe and 09 Others Vs Cameroun: Trial or Judicial Thuggery?

The case pitting the President of the interim government of the self declared ...
Local
Cameroon:Minister of public works Nganou Djoumessi son's life at risk.
Apr 7, 2019

Cameroon:Minister of public works Nganou Djoumessi son's life at risk.

Boris Judicaël Nganou,Senior Executive at Cameroon Telecommunications (Camtel, ...
Headlines
Burundi: Release of three school girls accused of scribbling photos of president Nkurunziza
Mar 27, 2019

Burundi: Release of three school girls accused of scribbling photos of president Nkurunziza

Three schoolgirls, who had been arrested for scribbling the photo of President ...

Sports / Games

Cameroon: Former
Cameroon: Former
December 19, 2019
0
Former Footballer of the Indomitable Lions of CAMEROON GEREMI NJITAP has just donated to the State of CAMEROON a school of 8 classrooms, a library
Cameroon says Olembe
Cameroon says Olembe
March 06, 2019
0
The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Public Contracts Talba Malla visited construction works at Olembe yesterday, March 5, 2019.
Cameroon: Moukandjo
Cameroon: Moukandjo
March 06, 2019
0
The 30years old former  Cameroon national football team captain Benjamin Moukandjo has left Jiangsu Suning after spending one-and-a-half years at the
Cameroon:FECAFOOT Opens
Cameroon:FECAFOOT Opens
February 21, 2019
0
Cameroon's football federation (Fecafoot) launched an investigation following concerns that more than 70 percent of clubs in the country's top two
Russia 2018-Semis: Will
Russia 2018-Semis: Will
July 08, 2018
0
The quarter finals of the 2018 world cup are now over, and coming up as from Tuesday, it will be the semi-finals, which shall include France,
Russia 2018: Belgium and
Russia 2018: Belgium and
July 07, 2018
0
Belgium are qualified for the semi finals of the world cup in Russia as well as France, following the quarter final matches they played on Friday 6

Cameroon Today

  • SOUTHERN CAMEROONS|FF0000
  • PAUL BIYA
  • CAMEROON THISDAY
  • TOP STORIES
THE ANGLOPHONE'S MINDSET IN CONFLICT: Solution to
THE ANGLOPHONE'S MINDSET IN CONFLICT: Solution to
March 23, 2019
SOUTHERN CAMEROONS|FF0000
0
Amidst an intense violent conflict were opposing factions have taken extremist positions to the detriment of the vulnerable masses they claim to protect, through a secured channel that allows the
Cameroon: EU mounts pressure on Biya amidst
Cameroon: EU mounts pressure on Biya amidst
March 06, 2019
PAUL BIYA
0
The European Union has called on the government of Cameroon in engage in an inclusive dialogue with all parties as the only solution to the current political and security impasse in the
Cameroonian Elected Board Member of Minority
Cameroonian Elected Board Member of Minority
March 06, 2019
CAMEROON THISDAY
0
Cameroonian writer, pan Africanist and Executive Director of AFRICAphonie, Mwalimu George Ngwane, has been elected to the African Advisory Committee of the International Minority Rights Group Africa
Cameroon: ‘Muna, Osih, Kamto to form opposition
Cameroon: ‘Muna, Osih, Kamto to form opposition
June 11, 2018
TOP STORIES
0
Three opposition parties in Cameroon could be on their way to form a coalition group ahead of the upcoming presidential election that could see 86-year-old President Paul Biya win another seven-year

Patrick Ekema and the ultimate triumph of buffoonery

(0 votes)
Wednesday, Dec 18 2019
Editorial
Ekinneh Agbaw-Ebai
Patrick Ekema and the ultimate triumph of buffoonery

Alive, erstwhile Buea Mayor, Patrick Ekema never erected self-aggrandizing edifices to assuage his inflated ego and flamboyant imaginary self-concept. In death, his paymasters decided to elevate him to a Greek god. and thoughtlessly gave him the sobriquet of Hercules; which to all intents and purposes, vilifies Ekema's memory.

Whoever dreamt up this obnoxious idea, is obviously ignorant of the history of Hercules. Chinua Achebe once said; no man however great ever won judgment against his own people; and even if you do, your people will still say you betrayed them.

More in this category: « Cameroon: Should the Anglophone Diaspora boycott Biya's Cosmetic Dialogue? Why southern Cameroonians will not participate in the upcoming elections »
Share your views on this article

Religion / Church

The Impact Of Religion
The Impact Of Religion
March 06, 2019
0
oday, in parts of Africa: Children are being killed because spiritual leaders condemned them as being evil... They become stigmatized, isolated,
Bertoua: Inmates receive
Bertoua: Inmates receive
May 25, 2018
0
Some inmates of the Bertoua Central Prison, have received the first Holy communion. {loadposition myposition}   This took place during a
Bertoua: Inmates receive
Bertoua: Inmates receive
May 25, 2018
0
Some inmates of the Bertoua Central Prison, have received the first Holy communion. {loadposition myposition}   This took place during a
Religion: Christians
Religion: Christians
February 14, 2018
0
Lent is a special moment in the history of the Church that begins every 14 of February to mark one month of fasting and meditation to commemorate the
Suileman vs Otobo: The
Suileman vs Otobo: The
January 29, 2018
0
Fear Pentecostal churches. I repeat, fear Pentecostal churches. My heart aches as I try to articulate my thoughts. Any person of goodwill should be
Letter of NJ Ayuk, chair
Letter of NJ Ayuk, chair
December 29, 2017
0
Dear Bishop Nkea, Each day’s news bring new stories of the desperate – and all too often deadly – plight of refugees in Manyu Division. Shocking

Business / Economy

Cameroon: Hydrocarbons.
Cameroon: Hydrocarbons.
December 19, 2019
0
#SimonPaley #PerrialJeanNyodog who had run the company since 1999. The new Director General was the Commercial Director of LA SNH (National
Cameroon: Opening of the
Cameroon: Opening of the
March 18, 2019
0
The 10th edition of the Cameroon Business Forum (CBF) opens  today Monday, March 19, 2019 in Douala the country's economic capital, chaired by  Prime
Cameroon: Government
Cameroon: Government
March 06, 2019
0
The Cameroonian government rejects the unilateral increase in the prices of beverages decided by the brewing companies.{loadposition myposition} The
Cameroon: After
Cameroon: After
March 06, 2019
0
Guinness Cameroun, local subsidiary of Diageo, increased the prices of its products on March 4. Prices grew by XAF50 for all products expect the Harp
Camair-co sluggishly
Camair-co sluggishly
February 14, 2019
0
Cameroon’s airline Camair Co closed 2018 with a turnover of XAF26.6 billion, up more than XAF10 billion compared to the XAF16.4 billion in 2017, the
Cameroonians spent over
Cameroonians spent over
February 11, 2019
0
Between 2015 to 2017, the money spent to purchase mobile phones reached a total of XAF228 billion, ranking these devices in the top 10 most imported

Health / Medical

Cameroon: The Garoua
Cameroon: The Garoua
March 20, 2018
0
According to the National Cameroon daily, Cameroon Tribune, the Regional Hospital under construction as well as refurbishment shall become functional
Cameroon receives
Cameroon receives
March 19, 2018
0
From 2018 to 2020, the Global Fund for AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria will provide CFA108 billion to Cameroon to help the country fight against the
Fighting malnourishment
Fighting malnourishment
March 01, 2018
0
On this day February 28, Germany and UNICEF have launched the second phase of the project named "S'attaquer à la malnutrition chez les enfants de
THE NORTH WEST REGION
THE NORTH WEST REGION
January 29, 2018
0
From the 22nd to the 27th of January 2018, Bafoussam was the venue of intensive training of the North West Rapid Response Team (RRT). The team was
Ibuprofen Linked to
Ibuprofen Linked to
January 15, 2018
0
Taking the common painkiller ibuprofen has been linked in a small study with a condition affecting male fertility problems. Male fertility is
Drinking 3 to 4 cups of
Drinking 3 to 4 cups of
November 24, 2017
0
Coffee may not only give you a morning boost; it also may have significant health benefits. So says a review by British scientists of more than

Daily / Newsbrief

Cameroon: Gunmen attack
Cameroon: Gunmen attack
December 19, 2019
0
Unidentified gunmen have attacked a truck belonging to Cameroon's mineral water processing firm Supermont. The attack happened on Thursday December
Cameroon: Armed men do
Cameroon: Armed men do
December 18, 2019
0
Report says two unidentified armed men have reportedly made away with huge sums of money taken from the cashier of Our Lady of Victories Cathedral.
Cameroon:Minister of
Cameroon:Minister of
April 07, 2019
0
Boris Judicaël Nganou,Senior Executive at Cameroon Telecommunications (Camtel, Cameroon's leading public telecommunications operator),  is involved
Cameroon: Gambling,the
Cameroon: Gambling,the
March 27, 2019
0
More than thirty years after the arrival of the first casinos, PMU and other slot machines, gambling experiencing real success with the Cameroonian
More than 4 million
More than 4 million
March 06, 2019
0
The connection of the substation of Nomayos (Center), will affect the power supply in two regions out of the ten that counts Cameroon.{loadposition
Cameroon: Tiko
Cameroon: Tiko
February 21, 2019
0
Some Tiko plantation workers were attacked yesterday by unidentified gunmen and rendered.  Fingerless and earless. Sources say “they were attacked

Headlines On Cameroonian English Tabloids

Showbiz / Music

R Kelly breaksdown in
R Kelly breaksdown in
March 06, 2019
0
Singer R. Kelly spoke out in an explosive interview with CBS after being charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse. Several counts involve minors.
Delly Singah Philips
Delly Singah Philips
August 28, 2018
0
Delly Singah Philips is an ambitious UK based Cameroonian lady.She is the Founder of Delly Singah Foundation, Delly TV and Delly Matchups. Delly is
Cameroon:The Story Of
Cameroon:The Story Of
February 18, 2018
0
Between the scissors and the pen, fashion designer Wazal Ayissi makes no difference. His overflowing inspiration led him into writing and narrating
Bambalang -kingdom to
Bambalang -kingdom to
February 16, 2018
0
The people of Bambalang -kingdom in Ndop will on Sunday 18th February 2018 exhibit a rich custom at the cultural festival known as SHA'ATANG. This
Controversial Miss
Controversial Miss
January 25, 2018
0
On Thursday 25th of January 2018, the Miss Cameroon Committee, the President of the Jury for the 2018 edition have been invited this Thursday, 25th
Miss Cameroon 2018: The
Miss Cameroon 2018: The
January 17, 2018
0
Scandals of such magnitude in Cameroon keep multiplying on a daily basis. How could a young luxuriant beautiful woman without brains be crowned Miss

Modern Villa For Sale in Yaounde Cameroon

Cameroon Concord  is an online publication covering and reporting on  local and world news, sports, entertainment, politics, business, and religious news. Serving Cameroonians .

Newsletter

 

Get the latest news and information delivered directly to your inbox by subscribing to our news alerts.

ADVERTISE

Top
We use cookies to improve our website. By continuing to use this website, you are giving consent to cookies being used. More details…