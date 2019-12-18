Ambazonia Crisis: Switzerland drops out of mediation

Switzerland is reported to have abandoned its mediation efforts between the Government of Cameroon and most of the separatist groups – according to Africa Intelligence.

Since June 2019, the Swiss talks initiative being led by Geneva-based Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD Centre) have been hampered by the refusal of certain groups whose leaders are in exile in the United States, to participate.

The Centre for humanitarian dialogue (HD) has been tasked by Switzerland, with the consent of the parties, to support the establishment of talks between the Republic of Cameroon and the pro-independence groups of Southern Cameroons to achieve a negotiated, just and sustainable settlement of the conflict.