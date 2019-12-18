!DOCTYPE html>
Anglophone Crisis Cameroon: What is the UN up to

Wednesday, Dec 18 2019
Politics|2C6700
Ekinneh Agbaw-Ebai
UNO sensitises citizens on new state of Cameroon
The United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, has directed Prof. Martin Chia Ateh to organise sensitisation workshops on brief history of United Nations Organisation (UNO) State of Cameroon.

According to Guterres in a recent letter to Prof. Ateh, the workshops are held in Gwoza, Michika, Mubi, Ganye, Serti and Gembu of Borno, Adamawa and Taraba States.

This was disclosed, Friday, in Michika, Adamawa State by Augustine Sah, one of the steering committee members for the actualisation of UNO state of Cameroon. The State of Cameroon has already clocked 100 years. It covers an area of 86,214 square kilometres.

In Nigeria, the state’s landmass extends from Bakassi Peninsular in Cross River State to Gambouru/Ngala in Lake Chad region. Five councils of Gwoza, Bama, Ngala, Kala/Balge and Dikwa are to be carved out of Borno State, while Michika, Mubi North and South, including Madagali, Ganye, Tongo and Mayo/Balwa in Adamawa State are to form a new country.

He said since March, 2003, former UN Secretary General, Kofi Annan, had ensured that Chief Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria and President Paul Biya of Cameroon signed the documents respecting the boundaries of their countries. According to Sah, the ongoing workshops are to raise awareness of residents, both from northern and southern Cameroon on “rectification and regularisation” of their State by UNO.

Headlines On Cameroonian English Tabloids

Modern Villa For Sale in Yaounde Cameroon

Cameroon Concord  is an online publication covering and reporting on  local and world news, sports, entertainment, politics, business, and religious news. Serving Cameroonians .

