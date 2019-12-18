Anglophone Crisis Cameroon: What is the UN up to

UNO sensitises citizens on new state of Cameroon

The United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, has directed Prof. Martin Chia Ateh to organise sensitisation workshops on brief history of United Nations Organisation (UNO) State of Cameroon.

According to Guterres in a recent letter to Prof. Ateh, the workshops are held in Gwoza, Michika, Mubi, Ganye, Serti and Gembu of Borno, Adamawa and Taraba States.