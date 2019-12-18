Cameroon: Biya orders 500 translators to be recruited

President Paul Biya has ordered for the recruitment of 500 translators into the Cameroon public service as a means of solving the ongoing Anglophone crisis in the north west and south west regions.

The head of state in a tweet this Wednesday said he has ordered a “Special recruitment of 500 translators and translator-interpreters into the Public Service in accordance with the recommendations of the Major National Dialogue”. a tweet which preceded a correspondence from the Minister of State, Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh.

This massive recruitment of translators and interpreters according to the communiqué will be carried out within a period of 5 years that is from the year 2020 to 2025 and the running budget for this project is expected to be debated in the November session of parliament which is currently ongoing dedicated to the adoption of the upcoming years working budget.

Source: kiffasblog