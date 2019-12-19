!DOCTYPE html>
THE CURRENT STATE OF THE SWISS PROCESS AS FLAWED. ONLY ADHERENCE TO DUE PROCESS AND ITS STANDARDIZATION WILL MAKE IT CREDIBLE

Thursday, Dec 19 2019
Dr. Cho Ayaba while responding to the recent  United Nations Security Council discussion on the situation between Cameroun and Ambazonia reiterated the need for the international community to be clear on what they support.

During his December 11 2019 address, the leader on behalf of the Ambazonian people expressed the need for the World to be forthcoming on what they stand regrading the resolution of the warring parties. “Are they behind the ‘SWISS TALKS’ or are they behind Mr. Biya’s National Dialogue?” Dr. Ayaba asked.

If Ambazonians are too have any trust in the Swiss Process, Dr. Ayaba reiterates that such a process must be follow DUE PROCESS and be STANDARDIZED.

Last Wednesday, the leader made the case why the current mix messages from the International Community only gives Cameroun an escaped route from committing to any concrete talks.

