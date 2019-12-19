Why southern Cameroonians will not participate in the upcoming elections

PART A: 10 REASONS FROM A HUMANITARIAN PERSPECTIVE 1:- Thousands have been killed 2-: Thousands are hiding in the bushes 3-: Thousands are Internally displaced 4-: Thousands are in refugee camps 5-: Thousands of homes destroyed 6-: Thousands are in jail 7-: Thousands can not return home 8-: Thousands lack lessez-passez 9-: Thousands far from polling stations 10: Let's not even talk about the Election Laws PART B: 10 REASONS FROM POLITICAL AND LEGAL PERSPECTIVE 1-: A 20 year-old Decentralization had never been implemented nor even understood by both Parliamentarians and population. What have the Parliamentarians done? 2-: Federation was dissolved more than 35 years ago unilaterally. What have Parliamentarians done? 3-: Special Status died before arrival at the Parliament. What have the Parliamentarians done?

4-: The military of lrc is actively killing civilians and burning property as we speak and the Restoration forces are pushing back. How and who will vote.

What have the Parliamentarians done?



5- Parliamentarians are powerless and helpless in the face of Ministers not to talk of the President since 60s

What have Parliamentarians done?



6-: Most Parliamentarians have not been back to their constituencies for 5 years because of the war.

What have Parliamentarians done?



7-: Parliamentarians have no solution to end the war apart from continue to depend on those who caused it.

What have Parliamentarians done?



8-: The International community including the security council have accused Biya and his cohorts of war crimes, why allow the same people to stand for elections again.

What have Parliamentarians done?



9-: Switzerland have opted to mediate dialogue between the two Cameroons. Support have poured in from US, Brazil, France, Britain etc. Use 2020 to solve this problem once and for all.

What have Parliamentarians done?



10-: Let's not even talk about the Election Laws.

What have Parliamentarians done?



SCCOP Political education

Albert Ndze