Tuesday, January 09, 2024

Unveiling Tomorrow's Cameroon Through Today's News

Nigerian Woman Alleges Prolonged Abuse and Captivity by Pastor TB Joshua, Presents Documented Evidence

In a video dated back to 2019, a Nigerian lady reavealed a distressing case, the lady claimed with serious accusations,...
News Team
09.Jan.2024
Solidarity in Crisis: Government Aid to Mbankolo Disaster Victims Reveals Nuances in Narratives

In a display of solidarity and compassion, the Cameroon government has allocated financial aid from state coffers to the victims of the...
Ayuk Divine
04.Jan.2024
Cameroon Grapples with Fuel Shortages: Government's Economic Burden on Citizens Despite Available Solutions

As the news of President Paul Biya's announcement regarding a reduction in fuel subsidies reverberates across Cameroon, the...
Ayuk Divine
03.Jan.2024
Unraveling the Martinez Zogo Affair: A Web of Deceit at the Highest Levels

In the heart of Cameroon's political landscape, a dark and intricate affair is unfolding, revealing a web of deceit that...
Ayuk Divine
03.Jan.2024
Anticipation and Preparations: AFCON 2023 Promises a Spectacular Showcase in Ivory Coast

Ayuk Divine
03.Jan.2024
Controversial Land Title Cancellations Raise Questions about Administrative Competence

Ayuk Divine
03.Jan.2024
Cameroon Establishes Embassy in Seoul, South Korea

Ayuk Divine
02.Jan.2024
Abdouraman Hamadou Threatens Legal Action Against Elecam

Ayuk Divine
02.Jan.2024
Cameroon's President Biya New Year Speech: Same Speech, Different Year - A Chronicle of Broken Promises and Stagnation

Ayuk Divine
31.Dec.2023
South Africa Initiates Landmark Proceedings Against Israel at the International Court of Justice

In a historic move, South Africa has formally lodged proceedings against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ),...
Ayuk Divine
29.Dec.2023
Cameroon's Indomitable Lions Bid Farewell in a Grand Ceremony as AFCON 2023 Beckons

In a spectacle of pride and anticipation, the Palais des Sports in Yaoundé played host to a farewell ceremony for Cameroon's...
Ayuk Divine
29.Dec.2023
Cameroon Radio Television Allocates 29 Billion CFAF for 2024 Amidst Claims of Propaganda and Political Worship

In a recent development, the Board of Directors of the Cameroon Radio Television (CRTV) has greenlit a budget close to 29...
Ayuk Divine
28.Dec.2023
CAN 2023: Rigobert Song Unveils the Squad of 27 Lions

In a press conference held this Thursday at the headquarters of the Cameroon Football Federation in Yaoundé, Rigobert Song, the...
Ayuk Divine
28.Dec.2023
Escalating Racism in Luxembourg Province: Brutal Assault on Black Man Sparks Outcry

Ayuk Divine
27.Dec.2023
