Cameroonian National Found Dead in Berlin Under Suspicious Circumstances

German police authorities have confirmed the death of a Cameroonian national, Ulrich Nogue , whose body was discovered on the banks of a lake in Berlin after being reported missing earlier this week. The confirmation came in an official communication on Saturday, July 5 , marking a tragic end to a three-day search.

Nogue, who had been living in Germany for several years, was last seen on Wednesday, July 2, after leaving his home for what was described as a scheduled meeting at a lakeside location in the German capital. He never returned, prompting alarm among relatives and friends and leading to a missing person alert issued on social media and local community platforms.

Sources close to the investigation have disclosed that police are examining communication records from the victim's phone, including messages exchanged via WhatsApp. Preliminary findings suggest that Nogue had arranged to meet a woman—reportedly of European descent—whom he had met through social media. There are growing suspicions that he may have been lured, held against his will, and that foul play may have preceded his death.

The circumstances surrounding his disappearance and the subsequent discovery of his body are currently under active investigation by Berlin’s criminal police department.

This tragic development has reignited concern among the Cameroonian and broader African diaspora in Berlin, particularly in light of similar incidents in recent years. The case comes nearly one year after the July 11, 2024 killing of William Chedjou, another Cameroonian citizen who was stabbed to death in Berlin. The lenient sentencing of the suspect in that case—who received a suspended sentence—sparked widespread condemnation and allegations of unequal treatment in Germany's criminal justice system.

As authorities work to determine the full facts in Nogue’s case, leaders within the African community are calling for a transparent investigation and for justice to be served without bias.

Cameroon Concord News will continue to follow this story closely and provide verified updates as more details emerge.