Cameroon Unveils Leadership Core Ahead of AFCON 2025

[CASABLANCA, Dec 17 – Cameroon Concord] — The Indomitable Lions’ head coach, David Pagou, has named the three players who will form Cameroon’s leadership core for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2025 in Morocco.

The selected captains are:

• Devis Epassy

• Nouhou Tolo

• Christian Bassogog

Pagou met the trio on Wednesday morning shortly after breakfast. Notably, the coach has not yet established a strict hierarchy for the captain’s armband, indicating that leadership responsibilities will be assessed and assigned as the competition approaches.

Training Camp Progress in Casablanca

Under heavy rain on Tuesday evening, the Lions completed a 70-minute training session at the facilities of Wydad Athletic Club in Casablanca. Pagou focused on high-intensity ball circulation and movement between the lines, insisting on tempo and discipline despite difficult conditions.

Twenty-four players initially took part in the session before being joined by Devis Epassy and Che Malone, who arrived in Casablanca at 16:00. Later that evening, Bryan Mbeumo joined the group from Manchester, bringing the squad to 27 players.

The final arrival, Christian Kofane, is expected in Agadir on December 21.

Wednesday, December 17 marks the third day of the Lions’ training camp, with a closed-door session scheduled for 18:00.

A Giant of African Football

Cameroon enter AFCON 2025 as one of the continent’s most decorated teams, with 20 appearances at the final stage of the competition since their debut in 1970.

Their AFCON record includes:

• Champions: 1984, 1988, 2000, 2002, 2017

• Runners-up: 1986, 2008

• Third place: 1972, 1992, 2021

• Quarter-finals: 1998, 2004, 2010

• Round of 16: 2019, 2023

With five continental titles, the Indomitable Lions remain a benchmark in African football and head to Morocco determined to reconnect with their glorious past.

Kofane Deal Cleared After FECAFOOT–Leverkusen Agreement

One lingering uncertainty has now been resolved. FECAFOOT, under the leadership of Samuel Eto’o, has reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen regarding the release of striker Christian Kofane.

According to L’Équipe 237 and sources close to the player, the German club requested a special exemption to retain Kofane for their Bundesliga clash against RB Leipzig on Saturday. FECAFOOT approved the request.

Kofane will therefore join the national team on Sunday, December 20, 2025, immediately after the match — the club’s final major fixture before the international break. Cameroon will open their AFCON campaign four days later against Gabon.

As preparations intensify, leadership clarity, squad depth, and last-minute negotiations underline a familiar reality for the Indomitable Lions: ambition remains high, and expectations are never modest.