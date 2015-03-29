Saturday, May 31, 2025

Unveiling Tomorrow's Cameroon Through Today's News

Breaking

Health

Guinea declares 45-day Ebola health emergency

Guinea has declared a 45-day “health emergency” in five regions of the African country to stop the spread of the deadly Ebola disease. In a statement published in national media on Saturday, Guinean President Alpha Conde said that he was declaring the health emergency in the west and southwest of the country, adding that the focus of the virus “has shifted to our country’s coastal areas.” “That is why I am declaring a reinforced health emergency for a period of 45 days in the prefectures of Forecariah, Coyah, Dubreka, Boffa and Kindia,” he said.

Conde added that “strict measures” will also be taken in the capital, Conakry, to “increase vigilance” in communities against the spread of the virus. “Wherever the need may be, throughout this period, measures of restriction and confinement will be taken,” said the president. The restrictions include the temporary closure of hospitals and clinics where there have been cases of Ebola, as well as new rules on burials and possible lockdowns.


The Ebola outbreak began in the African country in December 2013. More than 24,000 people in nine countries have been infected with the virus, and over 10,000 of them have lost their lives since the Ebola outbreak. Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone are the three African countries worst hit by the deadly virus. There is no specific treatment or vaccine for Ebola, which is a form of hemorrhagic fever with diarrhea, vomiting, as well as internal and external bleeding as its symptoms. The virus spreads through contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person.

Local News

Society

UBa Looks to AI and Auto Engineering — UB Offers Taxi Training

News Team
30.May.2025
Society

Cameroon in Shock as Musician-Turned-Spiritualist Impregnates Daughter, Claims “Divine Mission”

News Team
29.May.2025
Society

Delayed but Not Denied: Dagobert Nwafo Officially Detained in Mathis Murder Case

News Team
28.May.2025
Society

Deadly Matomb Crash: Multiple Fatalities in Yaoundé-Douala Highway Collision

News Team
28.May.2025

Editorial

Cameroon’s National Day: When ‘Unity’ Silences Identity

News Team
20.May.2025
Editorial

Sputnik Interview: Traoré Slams Foreign Control, Champions African Self-Reliance

News Team
15.May.2025
Editorial

Why It’s Time for Paul Biya to Step Down as Cameroon’s Leader

News Team
13.Jan.2025
Editorial

Sensationalism Over Substance: Why Africa's Media Must Change

News Team
12.Nov.2024

Lifestyle

Paris-Based Influencer Arrested in Douala, Detained in Kondengui- Yaoundé Over Online Insults

News Team
23.May.2025
Lifestyle

Swiss Court Finds Brenda Biya Guilty: Spotlight on Presidential Family’s Lavish Geneva Life

News Team
15.May.2025
Lifestyle

Woman Elevate! – E-Woman Conference 2025 Comes to Cameroon

News Team
23.Jan.2025
Lifestyle

Nigeria’s Chidimma Adetshina Overcomes Adversity to Shine at Miss Universe 2024

News Team
21.Nov.2024