Cameroon Dominates at Mr & Miss Universe Championship: Gold and Silver Medals Won

The Cameroon team, led by the esteemed President Achille Balemagna of the Fédération Camerounaise de Bodybuilding and Fitness (FECABOF), has once again made a remarkable mark on the world stage with impressive performances at the 2024 Mr & Miss Universe Championship.

The event, held from November 16 to 18 in Venice, Italy, saw the "Indomitable Lions" of bodybuilding proudly raise the flag of Cameroon once more. It's important to note that the Mr & Miss Universe Championship is considered a step above the World Championships in bodybuilding.

Summary of the Medals Earned During the Competition:

Number of Competitors from the Cameroon Team: 5 Athletes

Manga Salomon : Gold medal in Tall, Gold medal in Pro Bodybuilding.

: Gold medal in Tall, Gold medal in Pro Bodybuilding. Kevin Anoho : Gold medal in X-Tall, Gold medal in Bermuda Tall.

: Gold medal in X-Tall, Gold medal in Bermuda Tall. Christian Nsanga : Gold medal in Medium, Gold medal in Classic Bodybuilding, Silver medal in Classic Pro.

: Gold medal in Medium, Gold medal in Classic Bodybuilding, Silver medal in Classic Pro. Mani Meyongo Oscar : Bronze medal in X-Short.

: Bronze medal in X-Short. Tiomela Ulrich: No results reported.

The Cameroonian team’s performance at the championship has once again demonstrated their dominance in the sport, showcasing the country's growing prowess in bodybuilding on the international stage. The athletes’ achievements not only highlight their individual skills but also reflect the strength and dedication of the entire team and the leadership of FECABOF. The victory at this prestigious event continues to solidify Cameroon’s position as a powerhouse in the world of bodybuilding.