Cameroon Triumphs 2-1 Over Zimbabwe to End 2025 AFCON Qualifiers on a High

This afternoon, at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon faced the Warriors of Zimbabwe in the final match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Though both teams had already secured qualification, the match was crucial to maintain Marc Bryss’ undefeated record as coach.

A First Half of Mastery and Brilliance

From the kick-off at 2 PM, Cameroon immediately set the pace, dominating possession, controlling the ball, and launching wave after wave of offensive plays. The opening goal came quickly: in the 17th minute, Nkoudou, dazzling on the left wing, crossed to Vincent Aboubakar. The striker, showing great individual skill, danced past three defenders, taking advantage of a favorable deflection before unleashing an unstoppable shot beneath the crossbar. 1-0 to Cameroon, sending the fans into a frenzy.

The Lions continued their dominance. Christian Bassogog, seemingly rejuvenated, sent a beautiful cross-field pass to Georges-Kévin Nkoudou. The dynamic winger slalomed past his marker and doubled the lead (2-0). Cameroon had extended their advantage.

The remainder of the first half could have seen more goals for the Indomitable Lions. Aboubakar, Nkoudou, and Bassogog all had chances to increase the score, but the Zimbabwean goalkeeper pulled off a series of heroic saves.

A Risky Approach in the Second Half

After the break, Cameroon retained control but gradually reduced their intensity, seemingly opting to manage their lead. Nkoudou and Bassogog remained the most dangerous players, but Zimbabwe began to regain some ground. The turning point came in the 70th minute with the simultaneous substitutions of Bassogog and Magri, reducing Cameroon’s offensive threat.

Zimbabwe capitalized on this shift. In the 73rd minute, their number 7, fresh off the bench, pulled one back. The goal ignited the Warriors, who came close to equalizing twice, with one attempt rattling the post of André Onana.

Nerves Until the Final Whistle

The final minute of the match was marked by intense tension. Zimbabwe thought they had scored the equalizer, but the linesman raised his flag for offside. The decision was contested, with replays showing that the goal could have been valid.

Ultimately, the referee blew the whistle to end the match. Cameroon triumphed 2-1 in a game that combined careful management with a few scares. Marc Bryss’ unbeaten record remained intact, but the match served as a clear warning: the road to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will require greater consistency and control.

Statistical Summary:

Goal Scorers: Aboubakar (18'), Nkoudou (23') for Cameroon; Number 7 (73') for Zimbabwe.

Aboubakar (18'), Nkoudou (23') for Cameroon; Number 7 (73') for Zimbabwe. Key Moments: Post hit by Zimbabwe (81'), goal disallowed for offside (90+3').

Post hit by Zimbabwe (81'), goal disallowed for offside (90+3'). Man of the Match: Nkoudou, omnipresent and decisive.

With this victory, the Lions finish top of Group J, but this match demonstrated that the path to African glory will be full of challenges.

Final Group J Standings: Cameroon – 14 pts

Zimbabwe – 9 pts

Kenya – 6 pts

Namibia – 2 pts

The Lions roar into CAN 2025 with confidence!

Les Lions Indomptables dominated Group J in these qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

▪️ 6 matches

▪️ 4 wins

▪️ 2 draws

▪️ 8 goals scored

▪️ 2 goals conceded