FECAFOOT Scandal Deepens: Eto’o Referred to Ethics Committee Over 300M FCFA Payment

Yaoundé, June 23, 2025 — Days after explosive media revelations about a suspicious payment from the Russian Football Federation, the controversy surrounding FECAFOOT President Samuel Eto’o has entered a new phase. Guibai Gatama , member of FECAFOOT’s Executive Committee, has now formally filed a complaint with the federation’s Ethics Committee .

From Allegation to Formal Action

The complaint accuses Eto’o, along with Benoît Angbwa and Blaise Djounang, of corruption and complicity in the alleged embezzlement of €455,000 (approx. 300 million FCFA)—funds linked to a 2023 friendly match between Cameroon and Russia. This is the first official institutional step taken since the allegations emerged in June.

“It is unacceptable that funds belonging to the Federation be deposited into a private account, even if it’s the president’s,” said Guibai in a signed statement.

Mixed Reactions Within the Football Community

While some media personalities suggest a possible internal waiver granted to Eto’o, others question the transparency of such a move. Journalist Annette Keysha Ikono claims that a “special exemption” may have been approved by the Executive Committee. Yet, former FECAFOOT spokesperson Ernest Obama says at least two Executive Committee members have denied any knowledge of such an arrangement.

No New Evidence, Just Procedure

It’s important to note that no new documents or revelations have surfaced since the story broke. The filing simply marks a procedural escalation of the original accusations, which remain under scrutiny.

The FECAFOOT Ethics Committee has yet to issue a statement or confirm when it will begin review of the complaint.

Editor’s Note: Cameroon Concord is following this story closely and will report further updates from the Ethics Committee, legal developments, or official FECAFOOT responses as they arise.

