Fecafoot Scandal: €681,000 Sent to Samuel Eto’o’s Qatar Account Sparks Embezzlement Allegations

A new financial storm has erupted at the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot), as leaked documents reveal that over €681,000 intended for the Federation was instead wired to Samuel Eto’o’s personal bank account in Qatar.

The Controversial Russian Contract

The agreement in question was signed on September 22, 2023, between Fecafoot and the Russian Football Union (RFU). It related to the international friendly match between Cameroon and Russia held in Moscow on October 12, 2023.

The contract stated that RFU would pay a gross amount of €681,084, covering all fees and logistics. However, instead of Fecafoot’s official account, the funds were reportedly sent to:

Account Holder: Samuel Eto’o Fils

Bank: Qatar National Bank, Doha

IBAN: QA89 QNBA 0000 0000 0306 7240 3505 2

SWIFT: QNBAQAQAXXX

This revelation, exposed in the media, has sparked allegations of embezzlement and abuse of office by the Fecafoot President.

Public Backlash and Allegations

Critics have raised concerns about transparency and ethics. Renowned commentator Jean Crépin Nyamsi condemned what he sees as a pattern of impunity:

“Too many suspensions, too many secret deals. The federation no longer has credibility. This is a clear abuse of power.”

Suspensions of key officials have continued in recent months, leading many to believe the federation is being purged of dissent ahead of the December 2025 elections.

The Defense: “No Funds Were Lost”

Samuel Eto’o’s supporters, however, reject all allegations of wrongdoing. They claim the use of a Qatar-based personal account was a temporary financial workaround due to international sanctions on Russian banks in 2023.

Aime Mathurin Moussy, author and analyst, said:

“The funds were paid to Eto’o’s account because Cameroonian banks could not accept transfers from Russia at the time. The Fecafoot Executive Committee later approved the action. Every cent was accounted for.”

According to this version, Fecafoot’s internal audits from 2023 to 2025 confirmed:

The money was returned to Fecafoot within 30 days.

Funds were used to pay match bonuses, logistics, and staff fees.

No financial discrepancies were found.

Geopolitical Context: A Legal Gray Area?

It’s worth noting that the transfer came from OTP Bank (Russia), one of the few banks not banned from the SWIFT network at the time. However, questions still linger: why wasn’t an institutional Fecafoot account used from the start?

Elections, Power, and Public Image

With Fecafoot’s presidential elections set for December 2025, many view the scandal as part of a broader political chess match. Under Eto’o’s leadership, Fecafoot has:

Increased its budget by 40%

Signed record sponsorships with MTN and Guinness

and Revamped youth development programs

Yet, these achievements are now overshadowed by claims of misconduct and growing public distrust.

Conclusion: Misconduct or Misunderstood?

Is this a case of financial mismanagement, or simply a misunderstood emergency strategy? With pressure mounting from both the public and political opposition, the future of Samuel Eto’o’s presidency — and his legacy — hangs in the balance.

Cameroon Concord will continue to follow this story and provide verified updates as they unfold.