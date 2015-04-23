Saturday, June 14, 2025

Unveiling Tomorrow's Cameroon Through Today's News

Breaking

Details
Health

"More than 26,000 have contracted the deadly Ebola virus"

The World Health Organization (WHO) says more than 26,000 people have contracted the deadly Ebola virus after its outbreak in late 2013. The UN health organization said in a report on Wednesday that 26,079 people, mostly living in the three African nations of Liberia, Guinea, and Sierra Leone, have contracted the virus since December 2013. Out of the figure, according to the WHO, a total of 10,823 have lost their lives. The health body said the spread of the virus has slowed down, with 33 new cases having been reported in the week leading to April 19, down from 37 cases in the previous week. Liberia, once the hardest hit country, has reported no new cases since its last victim died in late March. Liberia is expected to be declared Ebola-free in May, if no new cases emerge. Sierra Leone and Guinea have also reported a drop in Ebola cases. “To accelerate the decline towards zero cases will require stronger community engagement, improved contact tracing and earlier case identification,” WHO said. Although there has also been a decrease in infection cases in Guinea, concerns are on the rise over reports of 163 unsafe burials of highly infected Ebola victims last week.

Red Cross workers, wearing protective suits, prepare for the burial of victims of Ebola, in Monrovia, Liberia, January 5, 2015. (© AFP)

 

Ebola spreads through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected people, and has no proven vaccine or treatment, yet, although several vaccines are under trial. It remains one of the world’s most virulent diseases, which kills between 25 to 90 percent of those who fall sick. Ebola was first discovered in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1976 in an outbreak that killed 280 people.

 

 
 
 
Details
Hits: 2549

Local News

Details
Society

Cameroon Breaks Silence on Saint Désir Atango: Incest, Rape, and a Daughter’s Cry for Justice

News Team
06.Jun.2025
Details
Society

14 Arrested After Youth Gang Attack in Yaoundé's Mokolo District

News Team
06.Jun.2025
Details
Society

Cameroonian artist Saint Désir Atango accused of incest Appears in Court Under Heavy Disguise

News Team
03.Jun.2025
Details
Society

UBa Looks to AI and Auto Engineering — UB Offers Taxi Training

News Team
30.May.2025

EditorialView all

Details
Editorial

Cameroon’s National Day: When ‘Unity’ Silences Identity

News Team
20.May.2025
Details
Editorial

Sputnik Interview: Traoré Slams Foreign Control, Champions African Self-Reliance

News Team
15.May.2025
Details
Editorial

Why It’s Time for Paul Biya to Step Down as Cameroon’s Leader

News Team
13.Jan.2025
Details
Editorial

Sensationalism Over Substance: Why Africa's Media Must Change

News Team
12.Nov.2024

BusinessView all

Details
Lifestyle

Paris-Based Influencer Arrested in Douala, Detained in Kondengui- Yaoundé Over Online Insults

News Team
23.May.2025
Details
Lifestyle

Swiss Court Finds Brenda Biya Guilty: Spotlight on Presidential Family’s Lavish Geneva Life

News Team
15.May.2025
Details
Lifestyle

Woman Elevate! – E-Woman Conference 2025 Comes to Cameroon

News Team
23.Jan.2025
Details
Lifestyle

Nigeria’s Chidimma Adetshina Overcomes Adversity to Shine at Miss Universe 2024

News Team
21.Nov.2024