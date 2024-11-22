Catholic Church in Kenya Refuses President Ruto’s Donation, Citing Political Neutrality

Kenya’s Catholic Church has turned down a significant donation of approximately CFA 24,400,000 (EUR 36,600) from President William Ruto, marking a critical stance amid growing tension between the Church and the government.

The donation was offered to assist with the construction of a priest’s house and as a gift for the choir during Mass at Soweto Catholic Church in Nairobi on Sunday.

This move follows a series of public statements from Catholic bishops criticizing the government for failing to deliver on electoral promises. The Church’s decision to reject the donation is seen as an attempt to distance itself from politics, particularly after it came under fire during the anti-tax protests earlier this year.

Growing Public Pressure on Churches

Archbishop Philip Anyolo of Nairobi stated that accepting such a donation violated both Church guidelines and Kenyan law, which prohibit the use of religious events to promote political agendas. “The Catholic Church strongly discourages the use of church events such as fundraisers and gatherings as platforms for political self-promotion,” Anyolo remarked.

The decision follows months of protests from Kenyan citizens, especially young demonstrators, who accused the Church of aligning too closely with the government, particularly during the deadly protests against the government's planned tax hikes earlier this year. Critics under the hashtag #OccupyChurch voiced their frustrations, urging the Church to stand on the side of the people instead of siding with the ruling government.

In response to these criticisms, President Ruto’s government eventually withdrew the controversial finance bill in July, but tensions between the Church and the government remain high.

The Complex Church-State Relationship

The relationship between religious institutions and the political sphere in Kenya has always been complex. While churches in Kenya, where over 80% of the population identifies as Christian, traditionally held considerable influence, that bond is beginning to weaken. Three years ago, Kenyan churches collectively banned politicians from using church pulpits for political purposes during services. However, critics argue that the closeness between the political elite and the Church persisted despite the ban.

In response to the bishops' statements, government officials, including President Ruto, have accused the Church of spreading misinformation. "We must be careful to give factual information lest we become victims of the things we accuse others of doing," President Ruto said, indirectly addressing the Church’s recent criticisms. Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, a close ally of the president, also accused the clergy of becoming "purveyors of propaganda, fake news, and falsehoods."

Despite the backlash, the Anglican Church of Kenya has expressed support for the Catholic bishops, with Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit stating that the bishops had voiced the concerns of many Kenyans. He criticized those dismissing the bishops’ statement as "misleading, erroneous, and false," asserting that the bishops had truthfully represented the challenges facing the country.

A Return of the Donation

After the publicized donation on Sunday, many Kenyans urged the Catholic Church to reject the president’s money. Archbishop Anyolo confirmed that the CFA 24,400,000 (EUR 36,600) donation would be returned due to "ethical concerns and the need to safeguard the Church from being used for political purposes." Additionally, the Church declined the president’s promise to provide a bus for the parish. A separate donation of CFA 14,300,000 (EUR 21,450) from Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, who also attended the service, was also returned.

This rejection underscores the Church's commitment to maintaining its neutrality in the political arena, especially as Kenya grapples with issues of taxation, governance, and the future of the country. The Church’s stance will likely have far-reaching implications for its role in Kenyan society and politics. As the situation develops, the balance between religion and politics in Kenya continues to shift, with both the Church and government facing scrutiny from an increasingly vocal public.