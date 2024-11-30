Herbalist Suffers Severe Injuries in Abuja After 'Odeshi Bulletproof' Charm Test Fails

A turning event out of Abuja as Nigerian herbalist Ismail Usman suffered life-threatening injuries after attempting to test a self-made "bulletproof" charm. The incident occurred on November 23 in Kuchibuyi village, located in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to authorities, Usman, known locally for his unconventional practices, fortified himself with the charm before shooting himself in the stomach using a locally fabricated gun. The charm failed to protect him, leaving him gravely wounded.

A Reckless Experiment Gone Wrong

The FCT Police Command spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh, shared details of the incident, describing it as a "shocking act of recklessness."

“A distress call from Shandam Michael reported an unusual incident involving Ismail Usman. In an ill-conceived experiment to demonstrate the efficacy of a self-made ‘bulletproof’ charm, Usman fired a shotgun at himself,” Adeh said.

Usman was initially rushed to Kubwa General Hospital in critical condition and later transferred to Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital, where doctors are working to save his life.

Police Action and Investigation

Officers from the Byazhin Division responded swiftly to the scene, securing the firearm and a collection of charms found in Usman’s home. Authorities have confirmed that Usman will face legal charges, including unlawful possession of firearms and attempted suicide, a violation of Section 231 of the Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria.

“Investigations are ongoing,” Adeh stated. “The Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Olatunji Disu, has condemned the incident, emphasizing the dangers associated with illegal firearms and the reckless use of charms.”

Public Reaction and Legal Implications

The incident has sparked widespread debate on social media, with many questioning whether pressing charges against Usman is necessary, given the severe consequences he has already suffered. Others argue that the law must take its course to deter similar actions.

While the police have yet to announce the specific penalties Usman may face, his actions highlight the risks of unregulated traditional practices and the proliferation of illegal firearms in Nigeria.

A Lesson Learned?

The tragic outcome of this misguided test serves as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with pseudo-scientific beliefs and reckless behavior. Whether Usman has learned his lesson remains a question, but the legal ramifications of his actions are set to unfold in the coming weeks.

What do you think? Should Usman face charges, or has he endured enough punishment for his reckless act? Share your thoughts in the comments.