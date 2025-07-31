Pastor Delphine Nforgwei Ignites Global Sisterhood at Second E-Woman Conference in the US

Delaware, USA – July 29, 2025: After setting Yaoundé ablaze with inspiration earlier this year, the E-Woman Conference 2025 has taken its message global. The second edition of this transformative women's gathering landed in Delaware, United States, from July 25 to 26 — and it didn’t disappoint.

At the center of it all stood Pastor Delphine Nforgwei, the Cameroonian purpose coach, entrepreneur, and Vice President of the DRIMP Foundation. With poise and power, she delivered a message that transcended borders and redefined the very notion of empowerment.

"Our biggest achievement isn’t in numbers, but in transformation,” said Pastor Nforgwei. “Women left this conference with clarity, confidence, and a divine sense of direction.”

Held under the theme “Redefining Empowerment, One Woman at a Time,” the Delaware gathering attracted over 60 women from across the United States, including Houston, Dallas, Florida, Atlanta, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware itself. With testimonies pouring in, the impact was undeniable.

Renowned journalist and advocate Comfort Mussa moderated the conference, adding further gravitas to the dialogue on purpose, leadership, and self-worth.

Pastor Nforgwei’s address zeroed in on the unseen potential in women, emphasizing that empowerment begins where healing starts. She boldly stated that “E-Woman is more than a movement; it is a force of transformation spreading across nations.”

The E-Woman platform continues to grow rapidly. While the inaugural edition in Yaoundé made national headlines, this US edition proved that the hunger for meaningful connection and divine clarity among women is universal.

“Many women live beneath their potential,” she said. “Not because they lack ability, but because they lack exposure and support.”

The event closed with unforgettable moments of prayer, mentorship, and exchange — what Pastor Nforgwei calls the three pillars of E-Woman: mentorship, faith, and intentional community.

The next stop? According to organizers, the vision is to reach more continents, bringing healing and purpose one woman at a time.

About Pastor Delphine Nforgwei

Pastor Delphine Nforgwei is a Cameroonian coach, preacher, and co-founder of the DRIMP Foundation. She is committed to guiding women toward their God-ordained purpose through mentorship and faith-based leadership.

Learn more or get in touch: www.delphine-nforgwei.com

Instagram: @delphine.nforgwei