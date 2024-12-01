Rev. Fonki Samuel: "Bamenda’s Glorious Days Are Over, but God Will Not Abandon Us

On Sunday, December 1, 2024, the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon (PCC), the Rt. Rev. Dr. Fonki Samuel Forba, expressed deep sorrow over the current state of Bamenda.

Speaking during the induction ceremony of three presbyterial secretaries at PCC Azire in Mezam South Presbytery, Rev. Fonki lamented the decline of the region he once knew, saying, “I wept for Bamenda; the glorious days are over.”

Despite his sorrowful reflections, the moderator delivered a message of hope, prophesying that Bamenda will rise again.

A Ceremony of Spiritual Renewal

The event marked the induction of three presbyterial secretaries:

Rev. Ebai Frederick Tiku , Secretary for Mezam South Presbytery

, Secretary for Mezam South Presbytery Rev. Paul Ndjoche Ngwana , Secretary for Batibo Presbytery

, Secretary for Batibo Presbytery Rev. Achah Gerald N., Secretary for Njikwa Presbytery

The ceremony, attended by clergy, faithful, and local dignitaries, was a moment of spiritual reflection and renewal for the PCC and the North West Region.

"God Will Not Abandon Us"

Preaching from Isaiah 47:7-18 under the theme, "God will not abandon us," Rev. Fonki offered words of encouragement. He reminded the newly inducted secretaries to shepherd their congregations faithfully, symbolically instructing them to inscribe their flock “in the palms of their hands.”

Amid ongoing challenges in the North West Region, including sociopolitical instability and economic hardship, the moderator’s message served as a call for resilience and faith in God’s enduring presence.

Leadership and Collaboration

Rev. Fonki was joined by key PCC leaders, including:

Rev. Miki Hans Abia , Synod Clerk (Moderator-elect)

, Synod Clerk (Moderator-elect) Rev. Ayuk Solomon Eta , Synod Clerk-elect

, Synod Clerk-elect Rev. Masok Emmanuel , Secretary of the Committee of the Ministry

, Secretary of the Committee of the Ministry A college of pastors who assisted in the induction.

Their collective presence underscored the unity and shared mission of the PCC leadership in guiding the church through turbulent times.

Community and Tradition

The occasion was graced by Presbyterians from across the North West Region and beyond, with representatives from Njikwa, Batibo, and Mezam South Presbyteries in attendance. Traditional and civil authorities also participated, reflecting the cultural and societal significance of the event.

A Call to Action for Bamenda

Rev. Fonki’s somber remarks about Bamenda struck a chord with those present. His acknowledgment of the region’s struggles comes at a time when many are grappling with the aftermath of prolonged sociopolitical unrest. However, his prophecy of Bamenda’s revival offered a glimmer of hope, urging leaders and congregants to remain steadfast in their faith and commitment to rebuilding their communities.

The ceremony at PCC Azire served as both a solemn acknowledgment of the challenges facing the North West Region and a rallying call for the faithful to trust in God’s unyielding promise: that no matter the depth of despair, renewal and hope are always possible.