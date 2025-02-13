Religion
The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon (PCC), the Rt Rev Fonki Samuel Forba has condemned in very strong words the corruption practices that has rocked the Cameroonian society. The Rt. Rev Fonki was speaking as he inducted the Presbyterial Secretary of the East Mungo North Presbytery of the PCC and Pastor of the Presbyterian Church Bastos, Rev Emmanuel Basam Masok. Rev Masok Emmanuel was inducted on Sunday 6th September 2015 at the Presbyterian Church Bastos in Yaounde. During the sermon, just before the induction proper, the Moderator of the PCC with inspiration drawn from John 9:1-7, 13-17 and 32-39, focused on blind spots in the life of Christians.
The Rt Rev Fonki Samuel decried malpractices especially corruption and other societal ills. He called on Presbyterians to spearhead prayers for the nation and be the light of the world and transformed transformers. The Moderator called on the new Prebyterial Secretary to boldly preach the word and fear no one as he leads the people. As for the Christians of the Presbytery, the PCC head exhorted them to pray for their new leader. Two former Moderators, the Very Rev Nyasako Ni-ku and the Very Rev Festus Asana were present during the induction ceremony alongside the present Synod Clerk, Rev Fochang George Babila.
The service was attended by a college of Pastors of the PCC, Members of Government and the Christian community. Choral singing by several English and traditional choirs and heavy joyful feasting highlighted the ceremony. The event coincided with the weekend of the Rt Rev Fonki Samuel’s homecoming after his institution as Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon in March 2015.
In Cameroon, the rise of Christian revivalist (born again) and Muslim fundamentalist movements is rapidly changing the religious landscape and paving the way for religious intolerance, revealed the International Crisis Group. Fundamentalist groups’ emergence, combined with communal tensions, creates a specific risk in the North and increases competition for leadership of the Muslim community: such competition has already led to local conflicts.
Moreover, the various religious groups have negative perceptions of each other. The state and the mainstream religious organisations’ response to the emerging radicalism is limited to the Boko Haram threat and therefore inadequate, and in some cases carries risk. A coherent and comprehensive response has to be implemented by the government and religious organisations to preserve religious tolerance and to avoid the kind of religious violence seen in neighbouring Nigeria and the Central African Republic.
A Kentucky county clerk was jailed on Thursday for refusing to issue marriage licenses to gay couples, but a full day of court hearings failed to put an end to her two-month-old legal fight over a U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding same-sex marriage.
U.S. District Judge David Bunning found Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis in contempt then elicited a pledge from five of her six deputies to issue the licenses. But attorneys for Davis said she would deny them that authority, raising questions about the validity of any licenses they might issue.
The 49-year-old woman, who has emerged as a darling of social conservatives, has refused to issue licenses to any couples, gay or straight, since the U.S. Supreme Court in June ruled that same-sex couples have the right to marry under the U.S. Constitution, citing her beliefs as an Apostolic Christian.
Bunning warned the deputies they would be back in court if they refused to resume issuing licenses on Friday. "I would hate to have to come back to Ashland," he said, referring to the court venue. He said it would be up to same-sex couples to decide whether to test the validity of the licenses.
Davis, who broke down crying, was led away by U.S. marshals after the first hearing where she was held in contempt and then ordered jailed by Bunning. She did not attend the subsequent hearings, but communicated through her attorneys.
Thursday's proceedings were the culmination of months of legal wrangling and refusals to abide by a judge's order to do her job that had drawn national attention from those both for and against gay marriage rights.
"Marriage is a union between one man and one woman," the soft-spoken Davis told the court under questioning by her attorney.
WHITE HOUSE BACKS JUDGE
White House spokesman Josh Earnest on Thursday said it was "appropriate" for a federal judge to resolve the matter.
"No public official is above the rule of law, certainly not president of the United States, but neither is the Rowan county clerk," he said.
But Davis' jailing drew instant criticism from her supporters with Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee tweeting, "Kim Davis in federal custody removes all doubts about the criminalization of Christianity in this country."
Christian lobbying group Family Research Council said religious freedom in the United States was under attack and urged Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear to call for a special session of the state legislature to alter the law to accommodate clerks like Davis.
A spokesman for the governor did not have an immediate comment, but the governor had said calling a special session would be too costly.
Another Republican presidential candidate, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, told MSNBC before the ruling that Davis had to abide by the Supreme Court ruling.
Before and during the hearing, about 200 demonstrators on both sides of the issue gathered outside the Ashland, Kentucky, courthouse, some chanting slogans and many holding signs. As word of the ruling emerged, supporters of same-sex marriage erupted in cheers
DUELING DEMONSTRATIONS
Some demonstrators chanted slogans like "God is great" or "Do your job," and many held signs or flags like the rainbow flag that is a symbol for gay rights.
Warren Howard of Ashland said he wanted Davis to do her job or quit.
"Seems like every time something backwards happens, Kentucky's on the sides of the backwardness," he said. "And the thing about it is, it's not true. Most of the people I speak to realize this shouldn't have went on for as long as it has."
More people came out in support of Davis. One man held a sign saying, "Don't make a moral wrong, a civil right."
Theresa Craig from nearby Carter County, Kentucky, said the courts were a disgrace for not backing Davis.
In court, Davis thanked the judge before walking toward the marshals to be taken away. She told Fox News earlier she was ready to go to jail for her beliefs.
"I've weighed the cost and I'm prepared to go to jail," Davis told Fox in an interview published on Thursday. "This has never been a gay or lesbian issue for me. This is about upholding the word of God."
Apostolic Christian beliefs are rooted in a literal interpretation of the Bible.
A Democrat, Davis earns about $80,000 a year in the elected office, according to state officials. In explaining his decision to jail her, Bunning said he did not think a fine would be effective.
Davis is being legally represented at no cost by Liberty Counsel, a Florida-based Christian religious advocacy organization.
Also testifying on Thursday was April Miller, who along with her partner Karen Jacobs, had three times tried to get a marriage license from Davis' office. They were one of four couples who sued Davis in July.
Source:Reuters
The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon, the Rt. Rev. Fonki Samuel Forba will perform an induction ritual on the pastor of the Presbyterian Church Bastos, Yaounde on Sunday, the 6th of September 2015. The Moderator is expected to commission Rev. Emmanuel Basam Masok as the Parish Pastor of the East Mungo North Presbytery, Centre Region.
Cameroon Concord understands Rev. Masok (seen here) also moonlights as the Presbyterial Secretary of the East Mungo North Presbytery. We will bring you details of this very important ceremony in Yaounde, the nation's capital.
He was hailed a modern Pope after actively encouraging women to breastfeed during his church services and saying that the church should embrace divorced people, and now Pope Francis has once again revealed that’s he’s a lot more liberal than his predecessors. In a major step forward, the head of the Catholic Church has admitted he’s going to allow all priests to choose whether they wish to “forgive” women who have had abortions, during the upcoming Holy Year of Mercy.
Abortions will be “forgiven”, if the individual priests desire, from this December through until November 2016 – the run of the Holy Year. However, it is thought that the Argentinian pontiff will allow the policy to continue after the Holy Year ends. Pope Francis spoke of the “existential and moral ordeal” involved in ending a pregnancy and admitted he had “met so many women who bear the scar of this agonising and painful decision”. Traditionally speaking, abortion is thought to be a grave “moral evil” by the Roman Catholic Church, so this move is a major change for Pope Francis to make.
This isn’t the first time the current Pope’s shaken up the Catholic Church, since being elected Pope in March 2013. At the start of this year, he was applauded after affirming his support of breastfeeding in the Sistine Chapel, telling the mums in his congregation, “You mothers give your children milk and even now, if they cry because they are hungry, breastfeed them, don’t worry.” Pope Francis has stated his support for breastfeeding in public previously. During an interview with La Stampa in December 2013, he said, “There was a young mother behind one of the barriers with a baby that was just a few months old. The child was crying its eyes out as I came past. “I said to her: Madam, I think the child’s hungry.
‘Yes, it’s probably time…’ she replied. “Please give it something to eat!” I said. She was shy and didn’t want to breastfeed in public, while the Pope was passing.” And breastfeeding’s not the only subject, that the Catholic Church deems controversial, which he’s weighed in on. In 2013, Francis famously said, “Who am I to judge?” when asked about a Vatican monsignor who allegedly had a gay lover in his past. Many assumed that the Pope’s comments meant he’s far more open than his predecessors; as he’s urged the church to be less judgemental towards those they deem saints and sinners – including those who are divorced
The “noise” Pope Francis wanted people to make (hacer lìo, make noise, is one of his favourite expressions) is bearing its fruits. The debate surrounding the upcoming Synod of Bishops is on, and it could not be any different than it is. There is a certain anxiety on each side: among those who fear that the truth of the faith is in danger, and among those aiming at what are packaged as “theological developments,” but actually are a real doctrinal revolution. A confrontation between conservatives and progressives is now said to be current again. In reality, however, this key to reading the current situation does not and cannot shed any light on the real discussion at stake; instead, it generates a conflict that will hardly be able to bring about consensus-based solutions. This key of interpretation was not useful even during the years of the Second Vatican Council, that is, during the historical moment when this dialectic developed.
One of Benedict XVI’s biggest legacies was his explanation of how the Second Vatican Council was biased. During his last, completely off-the-cuff, address to the Roman clergy, he spoke about a “real Council and a Council of the media.” He underscored that within the Council’s assemblies, the atmosphere was serene, that a strong desire prevailed within the Council to develop a new discourse, a conversation with the world, but one that always began from the Church’s tradition. This atmosphere was completely mis-reported by the media that often spoke about new openings and changes when there were no grounds for doing so.
The Council was not the only moment when media distorted the Church’s discourse. The opposition between the real Church and the media Church developed over the years following the Council. More than anyone else, Pope Paul VI had to keep the barque of Peter firm in front of the drift coming out from the debate between progressives and conservatives. Stuck in that debate, the Church could not look forward. Emblematic is the story of the encyclical “Humanae Vitae”, whose alleged opening to artificial contraception was spread through the leak of one of the reports of the commission that Paul VI had entrusted to consider the matters at stake.
The impasse in this polarized debate was finally overcome thanks to St. John Paul II’s energy and Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger’s theological genius. St. John Paul II was a popular Pope who put into action a great pastoral interest and who was also capable of surprising gestures that grabbed media attention. At the same time, St. John Paul was firm in doctrine. On the other hand, Joseph Ratzinger was firm in doctrine, but was also able to read the signs of the times.
St. John Paul II and Cardinal Ratzinger – together with many collaborators – initiated a plan to respect all the seeds of continuity within the Church, even though these seeds of continuity were part of an “original” reading of the signs of time. At the same time, this operation of respecting the seeds of continuity also aimed at sidelining all the theological drift deriving from any “original” reading. An example of this approach is shown in the way the issue of liberation theology was confronted. With two instructions of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, liberation theology was first purified of its Marxist tendencies, and then embraced in terms of those of its principles that were judged closest to the Gospel.
When Benedict XVI became Pope, he continued to work on this project. Speaking with young people during the 2005 World Youth Day in Cologne, he warned against a “self-made” faith, and proposed a more adult faith in order really to believe in God. In the end, Benedict XVI proposed a jump in quality for young people, thus moving beyond the sterile debate between conservative and progressives, and directing his audience to the joy of the Gospel. This plan was even clearer when Benedict XVI addressed the Swiss bishops in an off- the-cuff speech during their ad limina visita on November 9, 2006. The Pope said: “I remember, when I used go to Germany in the 1980s and ’90s, that I was asked to give interviews and I always knew the questions in advance. They concerned the ordination of women, contraception, abortion and other such constantly recurring problems.
“If we let ourselves be drawn into these discussions, the Church is then identified with certain commandments or prohibitions; we give the impression that we are moralists with a few somewhat antiquated convictions, and not even a hint of the true greatness of the faith appears. I therefore consider it essential always to highlight the greatness of our faith – a commitment from which we must not allow such situations to divert us.” The same old-fashioned issues that Benedict XVI referred to in 2006 are now current again, despite the fact that the line taken up by Pope Francis does not seem to be so far from that of his predecessor. Pope Francis’ stances on desecularization are seemingly taken from Benedict XVI’s speeches to Catholics during his 2011 trip to Germany. Pope Francis’ stances against the exclusion of divorced and remarried from the Church’s life come directly from St. John Paul II’s 1981 post-synodal exhortation “Familiaris Consortio."
Yet, there is a very strong attempt to depict Pope Francis’ pontificate as a progressive one, grounding it with some facts that allege to show how the Pope, in the end, is sympathetic toward those who are labeled as progressives. Some of the recent evidence in support of this reading is given in terms of Pope Francis’ possible appointments for the upcoming Synod of Bishops. There will be more than 300 bishops, and one third of them will be chosen by the Pope. Though the bishops’ conferences have generally elected bishops able to dialogue between tradition and the signs of the times (with some exceptions, like Germany), it is rumored that Pope Francis will choose “leftist” bishops as synod members.
Here are the rumors: out is Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke, former Prefect of the Apostolic Signatura, who took part in the 2014 Extraordinary Synod because he was head of a Roman curial dicastery: the Pope will not invite him back; in is Archbishop Blase Cupich of Chicago, though American bishops voted for him only as a possible substitute at the Synod. Archbishop Cupich supports the strategy of dialogue with the world, and this is the reason he was so timid in his response to the US Supreme Court decision that legalized (and imposed) same-sex marriage in the United States.
Other possible appointments: in, once again, Cardinal Godfried Daneels, who in his home country, Belgium, left a Church divided and incapable of fighting against the secularist drift. Archbishop André-Joseph Leonard, his successor as Archbishop of Bruxelles, who undertook a huge task in restoring the Belgian Church, will not be part of the Synod, as he has already resigned due to the age limit for bishops. Belgium will be represented by Bishop Johan Bonny of Antwerp, well-known for his positions pro Church regognition of gay relationships.
On the other hand, these analyses and interpretations of facts show how fallacious the debate between conservatives and progressives is. These terms do not take reality accurately into account. A sample of this lack of accuracy is, once more, provided by Benedict XVI. He is considered a conservative, but wasn’t he the first modern Pope to renounce the Petrine ministry, making the most shockingly modern decision of a Pope in the last four centuries?
The term “conservative” – or “traditionalist” – is constantly used in a pejorative sense, suggesting that those who want to keep the “depositum fidei” are not adapted to the times. But instead of talking any longer about the “progressive” side, the term is being dropped in favor of language indicating support for the idea of “a needed development of doctrine.” Although this expression is weaker than “progressive”, it is capable of suggesting that this side is more able than the other of living in the current times, and of not being out of date.
German Bishops are very eager to show that they are up-to-date. After the “Shadow Synod” held at the Gregorian University on May 25 (in fact, it was held in an international conference center inside the building of the Gregorian University), the same setting will be used for another gathering, consisting of homosexual couples, divorced and remarried couples, and couples in mixed Protestant-Catholic marriages. The goal is to show what families really are today. In the end, the organizers want to stress that this is the reality that should be taken into account by the Synod, beyond any Gospel ideal.
“Faithful voices, discerning hearts: marriage and family in the Church and society” is the theme of the symposium that will take place in Rome from September 10-12. The approach will be similar to that of the “Shadow Synod,” based on accepting the existing reality which doctrine cannot ignore. It is, therefore, a sociological and pragmatic approach to the issues that puts to one side every long-term vision, and mostly aims to understand the concrete and immediate needs of the faithful. Perhaps, those who employ this approach might be described as pragmatists, while those who are struggling to keep the Gospel’s ideal alive could be called idealists. These two categories, however, do not satisfy the need for a proper description of the debates at stake.
Who are the conservatives today? They are those who try to read the signs of the times, but at the same time try to read them in the light of the Gospel and Tradition. They do not deny pastoral approaches per se, but they do not accept them at the expense of Catholic doctrine. Their goal is a development of doctrine without breaches with the Gospel and Tradition, and without any confusion on the part of the faithful. This development must therefore be based on fundamental truths, as these have been acknowledged for centuries despite many theological debates. More properly, they can be called “followers of the Gospel and Tradition.”
Who are progressives today? They are those who want a Church that is adapted to society, able to understand the world’s challenges and to be adequate to these challenges. They have a pragmatic-sociological approach. So pragmatic that they exploit any gesture, any choice, any decision of the Pope for their advantage. So pragmatic that they use the media to cultivate public opinion for their side. A good term to describe them is “adapaters.” They want to adapt doctrine to reality, and they do not care whether pastoral care is adapted to current doctrine, even though the guidelines of the upcoming Synod of Bishops declare this conformity to be necessary.
In the end, the dialectic is between “followers” and “adapters,” not between progressives and conservatives. This dialectic is much more nuanced, and it is yet to be understood as operative within this pontificate. Pope Francis’ pontificate is one that governs, it is pragmatic in its pastoral approach and less well-versed in the theological approach. However, this pontificate risks not generating the revolution that the “adapters” are aiming at, since the latter are perhaps hoping for a Church that achieves consensus with the world, even if it has to do so by adopting a secular terminology.
There is a lot of agitation on the adapters’ side. So much agitation that shadow synods are held in Rome whereas they are planned in similar, closed-door meetings in Germany that are not publicized. The upcoming meeting of September was prepared June 18 in Munich, with the new Bishop of Berlin, Heiner Koch, present. Last May’s “Shadow Synod” was also prepared at a meeting in Germany. The master of ceremonies of these gatherings is Fr. Hans Lagendörfer, the Jesuit who serves as Secretary of the German Bishops’ Conference. It is rumored that he is quite close to the group “We Are Church,” that has sought long and hard for a new opening of the Church to society, and has also demanded priestly ordination for women. They want the Church to be a democracy with more participation on the part of the lay faithful.
The “adapters” are so agitated that they took out from the Synod Fathers’ mailboxes the book “Remaining in the Truth of Christ,” which contained the essays of five cardinals on the topic of marriage in response to Cardinal Walter Kasper’s address to the February 2014 Extraordinary Consistory. Removing these books was a way to silence a voice in the debate. Moreover, the “adapters” are so agitated on learning that a new book, also containing essays by cardinals, will be published in the coming months, that they are labelling it “another rebuttal to Kasper’s thesis,” when, in fact, Cardinal Kasper is not at all the focus of this book. Instead, the book puts forward, in a positive perspective, pastoral proposals in harmony with the doctrine of the Church. Meanwhile the editor of this book is a German professor, and not the same editor as in “Remaining in the Truth of Christ.” This new book is the response of “followers” to “adapters.” In the end these followers are saying that there is a pastoral way forward that can be explored, one that does not require faith to be adapted to reality, and does not require giving up the goal of shaping society according to the Catholic doctrine of the common good.
This pontificate is the setting for a debate between adapters and followers. The dialectic between these two groups extends into every field of theology and Church life. For example, in the field of Curia reform: “followers” constitute the so-called “Hidden Vatican,” while “adapters” are those who are working for a merely functional reform of the structures – a worldly reform, indeed. We cannot understand this pontificate without the lens of this dialectic that represents the evolution of the contrast between conservatives and progressives.
