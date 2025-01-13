Cameroonian Bishops Decry Socio-Economic Crisis, Call for Unity and Hope

BUEA, Cameroon, Jan. 13, 2025 — In a heartfelt message addressed to clergy, consecrated individuals, lay faithful, political leaders, and people of goodwill, Cameroon’s Catholic bishops have expressed deep concern over the country’s alarming socio-economic conditions.

Gathered in Buea for a weeklong conference, the bishops issued a call for hope in the face of despair. “For several years, and increasingly in recent times, the anxieties of the vast majority of Cameroonians have turned into cries of despair in the face of the misery they endure and the degradation of our beautiful country,” the bishops lamented.

A Call to Action Against Indifference

Rejecting apathy, the bishops emphasized their shared responsibility for the nation’s plight. “Our consciences as pastors and citizens cannot remain indifferent to these cries of distress,” the letter states. “From North to South, and East to West, we are all brothers, united by this beautiful garden our ancestors cultivated and entrusted to us as a heritage.”

Declaring solidarity with all Cameroonians, the bishops added, “Sharing in your worries and pains, we, your bishops, have deliberated from a primarily pastoral perspective on the various aspects of the general situation prevailing in our country.”

Seeking Solutions Through Unity

The bishops pledged to contribute to finding solutions to Cameroon’s challenges, underscoring the need for collective responsibility. “This is the only way we can offer our contribution to the search for solutions for the nation,” they said.

Their statement calls for political leaders and citizens alike to put the nation’s welfare above individual interests, urging everyone to act in solidarity to address the growing hardships.

A Shared Heritage and Responsibility

The bishops’ message emphasizes the interconnectedness of all Cameroonians, reminding citizens of the legacy left by their ancestors. “We are truly and intimately united with the entire Cameroonian people and its future,” the letter states.

As the socio-economic crisis deepens, the bishops’ call for unity and collective action resonates as a moral and pastoral appeal to restore hope and dignity across Cameroon.