Explosive Revelations by Samuel Eto'o: "Here’s Why They Want Me Gone

In a tense atmosphere surrounding Cameroonian football, Samuel Eto'o, president of FECAFOOT, made shocking revelations during the General Assembly held last Saturday at the CAF Center of Excellence in Mbankomo.

His statements have sent shockwaves through the football community, highlighting both financial and personal challenges in his leadership.

Disturbing Economies and Saving Millions

At the core of the controversy lies the ambitious project to build the FECAFOOT headquarters in Warda, located in the heart of Yaoundé. Eto’o shared that the renegotiation of the contract with the PAC company had led to a significant saving of 2 billion CFA francs, slashing the original budget from 3.05 billion to 1.5 billion CFA francs. This drastic cut, aimed at ensuring more efficient use of funds, seems to have angered certain officials who are accustomed to operating in a system marked by corruption and opacity.

"The resumption of work on the FECAFOOT headquarters in Warda is excellent news. We are hopeful that by mid-next year, we will be able to move in. The agreement signed with the PAC company has reduced the initial cost from 3.05 billion to 1.5 billion, saving 2 billion CFA francs... but where did my death come from?" Eto'o said enigmatically, hinting that these savings, which benefit the institution, have earned him enemies within a corrupt system that has long thrived on questionable financial practices.

His determination to reform FECAFOOT’s finances is clearly encountering fierce resistance from those entrenched in the status quo.

A Pivotal General Assembly

Eto’o’s comments come amid a particularly significant General Assembly, which saw the adoption of thirteen key resolutions for the future of Cameroonian football. Notable decisions included:

The withdrawal of SYNAFOC’s approval, replaced by ANFC as the official representative of players.

The approval of the 2023 accounts and the 2024 budget.

Adoption of major statutory amendments.

Authorization granted to the Executive Committee to continue negotiations to revise the MINSEP/FECAFOOT Convention of February 5, 2015, in line with FIFA guidelines.

Validation of new provisions regarding the internal organization of FECAFOOT.

Despite the internal tensions, the construction of the new headquarters is expected to be completed by mid-2025. This achievement, delivered at a significantly reduced cost, represents a promising example of how tighter management of national football resources can lead to more sustainable practices.

A New Era for Cameroonian Football

Eto’o’s leadership is clearly aimed at ensuring that football in Cameroon is managed with more transparency and accountability. While his reforms have sparked resistance from powerful figures within the system, the anticipated completion of the new headquarters could mark a turning point for the future of the sport in Cameroon. Whether this will lead to lasting change remains to be seen, but Eto’o’s commitment to cleaning up the finances of FECAFOOT is certainly shaping the discourse around the governance of football in the country.