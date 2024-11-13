Indomitable Lions Face Visa Challenges Before AFCON Qualifier Against Namibia

The team landed at O.R. Tambo International Airport before heading to their accommodation at the Sandton Hotel. However, their journey was not without complications.

According to Thierry Ndoh, the team’s press officer, the Lions’ flight departed from Yaoundé-Nsimalen International Airport at 2:20 PM on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. However, the team had arrived at the airport earlier that morning, and there was a nearly four-hour delay before takeoff. The reason for this extended wait was a visa issue involving one of the players, Yvan Neyou, who did not have the necessary entry visa for South Africa. Despite efforts by the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) to resolve the matter, South African authorities refused to grant Neyou entry, even though the national coach, Marc Brys, argued that Neyou was a key player due to injuries within the squad.

In a race against time, the Fecafoot officials attempted to negotiate directly with South African authorities but were unsuccessful. Ultimately, the Ministry of External Relations in Cameroon stepped in, contacting the South African Embassy in Yaoundé, which agreed to expedite the visa process. Thanks to this intervention, Neyou was able to obtain his visa, allowing the team to finally depart and arrive in South Africa at 7:20 PM.

Upon arrival, the Lions were received warmly, and after a tense afternoon, they were able to enjoy a more relaxed atmosphere at a reception hosted by the Ambassador of Cameroon to South Africa. The team is now preparing for their crucial match against Namibia, set to take place at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg at 2:00 PM. The delay and the subsequent resolution served as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of international football travel, but the Lions are now focused on the task at hand—securing an important victory in the CAN qualifiers.